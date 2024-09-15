Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,746,000 after buying an additional 68,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $216.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

