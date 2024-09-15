Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $274,000 Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,981 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 28.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,219 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,270,000 after acquiring an additional 94,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,347,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $74.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average of $63.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.