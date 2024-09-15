Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 610.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $87.44 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $188.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average of $108.22.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Baird R W cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

