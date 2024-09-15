Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.06. Resverlogix shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 158,360 shares trading hands.

Resverlogix Stock Down 14.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$16.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

