ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ResMed by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,605 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 785.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 68,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total transaction of $246,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,856,413.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,931 shares of company stock worth $22,644,807 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ResMed

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $248.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.01. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $255.18.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.