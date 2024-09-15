Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Renasant has a payout ratio of 52.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $32.80 on Friday. Renasant has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNST shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Hovde Group upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded Renasant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Renasant from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Renasant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RNST

About Renasant

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.