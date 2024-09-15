Rectitude Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT) Short Interest Update

Rectitude Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rectitude Stock Up 6.0 %

RECT stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Rectitude has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21.

Institutional Trading of Rectitude

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rectitude stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rectitude Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Rectitude as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rectitude Company Profile

Rectitude Holdings Ltd is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites.

Featured Stories

