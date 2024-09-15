Rathbones Group PLC Sells 32 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $75,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $151,402,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after buying an additional 274,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $569.91 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $578.73. The stock has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $534.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

