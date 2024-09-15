Rathbones Group PLC Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $24,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $885.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $857.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $814.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $903.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $902.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.