Rathbones Group PLC Raises Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,975 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.12% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $47,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $500.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $481.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.22. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

