Rathbones Group PLC Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,195 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $68,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 594,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,331,000 after purchasing an additional 158,459 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,831,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,478,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $191.09 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

