Rathbones Group PLC Has $175.50 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 1.0% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $175,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,390,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,064.21.

Booking Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,932.59 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,144.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,767.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,707.78. The stock has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $37.62 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

