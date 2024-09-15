Rathbones Group PLC Has $115.29 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.35% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $115,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after buying an additional 69,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,092,000 after acquiring an additional 523,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $308,705,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,145,000 after purchasing an additional 52,451 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.82.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

MLM stock opened at $520.68 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

