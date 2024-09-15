Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Linde worth $234,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Linde by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $468.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $454.53 and a 200 day moving average of $448.68. The company has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

