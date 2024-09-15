Rathbones Group PLC Buys 16,312 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $20,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 78.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $251.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.54 and a 200-day moving average of $248.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

