Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 50,565 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,015,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,565 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $95,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLB opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

