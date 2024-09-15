Radio Caca (RACA) One Day Volume Hits $3.31 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $54.67 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001607 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002112 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,653,438,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.