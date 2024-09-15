Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Down 28.7% in August

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEB traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.86. 3,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

