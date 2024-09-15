Quilter Plc Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,178 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.3% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Quilter Plc owned approximately 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $56,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.