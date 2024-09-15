Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Quilter Price Performance
Shares of Quilter stock remained flat at $1.40 during trading on Friday. Quilter has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.
About Quilter
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quilter
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.