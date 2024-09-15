Quilter Plc Buys 66,902 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,902 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.8% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quilter Plc owned 0.13% of Emerson Electric worth $79,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $102.03 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

