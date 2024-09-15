QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $167.65 and last traded at $167.52. Approximately 744,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 9,189,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.98.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $186.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $641,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,947 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

