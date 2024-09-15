QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Decreased by Hoge Financial Services LLC

Hoge Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,254 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.8% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,357 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,781,000 after buying an additional 534,176 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Finally, SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $167.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $186.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

