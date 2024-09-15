Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Short Interest Down 23.6% in August

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 10,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. 2,189,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,177 shares of company stock worth $18,863,083 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 242.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

