PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Down 22.3% in August

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,901. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

