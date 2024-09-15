PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Down 22.3% in August

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,901. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.