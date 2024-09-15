Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,027,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Price Performance

Shares of Psykey stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.03. 119,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,517. Psykey has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Psykey Company Profile

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

