Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 227.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

T opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

