Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,905,000 after acquiring an additional 249,406 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $126.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.73 and its 200-day moving average is $131.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

