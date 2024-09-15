Proton Trading Up 12.6% This Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Proton has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $23.06 million and $498,877.67 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,573,221,196 coins and its circulating supply is 26,651,836,538 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

