Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Trims Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX opened at $119.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $158.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day moving average is $105.36. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $123.70.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

