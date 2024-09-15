Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 8,515 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 92,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

