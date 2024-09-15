Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 2,593 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 488,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after buying an additional 253,553 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $49.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

