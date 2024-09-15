Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases 613 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $177.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

