Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YJUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 391.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 682,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 543,670 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 823,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 111,105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,362,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,782,000 after acquiring an additional 67,551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 63,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,169,000.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

YJUN stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

