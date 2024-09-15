Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 28,988 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $21.14 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

