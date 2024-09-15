Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys 239 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $254.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $228,265.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $202,702.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $15,878,005 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

