Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $50.31. 7,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 24,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $607.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,537,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,537,000 after acquiring an additional 335,540 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,055,000. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.