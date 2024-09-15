Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $50.31. 7,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 24,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.
The company has a market cap of $607.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
