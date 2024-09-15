PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

PrimeEnergy Resources stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753. PrimeEnergy Resources has a twelve month low of $92.40 and a twelve month high of $138.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.03. The firm has a market cap of $233.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.55.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%.

In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $324,370.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,183,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $324,370.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,183,764.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,708 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $222,501.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,832,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,739 shares of company stock worth $1,110,974 in the last three months. 61.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 8.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

