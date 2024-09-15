Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Trading Down 7.6%

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 15,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 20,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
Prime Mining Trading Down 7.6 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.
About Prime Mining
Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.
