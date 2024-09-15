Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUSFree Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,177 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up about 1.1% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $75,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 43,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $71.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average is $68.10.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

