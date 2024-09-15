Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,097 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,097 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.8% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $56,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after purchasing an additional 648,094 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,559,000 after purchasing an additional 497,079 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 646,878 shares of company stock worth $591,465,138 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $923.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $877.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $897.12 and its 200 day moving average is $833.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.