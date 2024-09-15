Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,097 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,097 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.8% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $56,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after purchasing an additional 648,094 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,559,000 after purchasing an additional 497,079 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 646,878 shares of company stock worth $591,465,138 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $923.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $877.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $897.12 and its 200 day moving average is $833.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
