Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 74,325 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 74,325 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Starbucks by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 30.9% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average is $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

