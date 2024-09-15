Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,674 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,399,279,000 after acquiring an additional 330,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,574,347,000 after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $4,595,559,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,250,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,266,000 after buying an additional 38,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Bank of America lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.88.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 827,467 shares of company stock valued at $379,595,815 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $493.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $458.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $460.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $496.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

