Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,738 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,386,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.23.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.