Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,076 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $21,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $78.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

