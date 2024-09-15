Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.99% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $12,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,701,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 73,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter worth $5,904,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,284,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 48,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
PPH opened at $97.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $657.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $74.05 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.49.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
