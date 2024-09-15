Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $255.03 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,969,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792,394 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $255,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $66.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average is $63.04. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.