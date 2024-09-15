Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.07 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.08 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.48.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

