Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 32,551.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045,230 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $94,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1,753.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 69,562 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 111.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 59,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $93.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.48. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $101.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

