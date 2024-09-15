PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $126.98 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $151.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.